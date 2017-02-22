Harrison Ford's Terrifying Plane Incident Seen in Video

Yikes!
A video of Harrison Ford's potentially serious mishap with a plane was released Tuesday and boy is it terrifying.
On Feb. 13, the actor had mistakenly flown his single-engine yellow, single-engine Aviat Husky plane low over an American Airlines Boeing 737 jet carrying 116 people at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California and landed on the taxiway rather than on the runway. As seen in the video, his aircraft was so close that it cast a shadow over the jetliner as it taxied slowly.
"Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?" Ford, 74, asks, as heard in previously released audio from the air traffic control tower.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration had said it was investigating the incident.
Landing on a taxiway is a violation of FAA safety rules. The FAA had told E! News that air traffic controllers gave Ford clearance to land on a runway and that he read back the landing instructions correctly.
American Airlines Flight 1456 departed safely for Dallas a few minutes after Ford's plane flew over it.
Ford has flown small planes and helicopters for years and has survived at least three crashes, most recently, in 2015, during which he suffered moderate injuries after a World War II vintage plane he was piloting crashed on a golf course near Los Angeles soon after takeoff.
"I fly myself everywhere," Ford told National Geographic in 2008. "I like all kinds of flying, including practical flying for search and rescue."
In 2000, the actor, who owns a ranch in Wyoming, used his helicopter to rescue a hiker in distress at Table Mountain in Idaho. The following year, he helped locate a 13-year-old Boy Scout who was lost in Yellowstone National Park.