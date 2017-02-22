Westworld's Angela Sarafyan Skips Underwear and Appears Practically Naked in Daring Dress

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Angela Sarafyan likely made some people freeze all motor functions Tuesday.
The 33-year-old star, who played prostitute host Clementine Pennyfeather on HBO's hit sci-fi series Westworld, dared to bare almost all at Vanity Fair and L'Oreal Paris' Toast to Young Hollywood party, a pre-2017 Oscars event. Sarafyan wore a white off-the-shoulder gown with sheer cut-out panels that ran down both sides of her body, showing some side and under boob and showcasing her lack of bra and underwear.
Like many of her co-stars Sarafyan had appeared naked a couple of times on Westworld, which depicts a pay-for-access fantasy land filled with human-like androids. She had also stripped down in the 2011 film A Good Old Fashioned Orgy.
Other stars spotted at the party included Fifty Shades' Dakota Johnson, who co-hosted the event, Glee alum Naya Rivera, Pretty Little Liars alum Shay Mitchell, Zelda Williams, Rowan Blanchard, Shameless and Gotham Star Cameron Monaghan, Chris Hardwick and wife Lydia Hearst, Colton Haynes and Riz Ahmed.
Other actresses who wore similar daring dresses at celebrity events include Gwyneth Paltrow, whose semi-sheer look drew attention at the Iron Man 3 premiere in Los Angeles in 2013 and British star Abbey Clancy, U.K. socialite Lady Victoria Hervey.