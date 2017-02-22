Today Tours New Princess Diana Fashion Exhibit at Kensington Palace

You will now be able to see some of Princess Diana's iconic wardrobe pieces up close—that is, if you're willing to travel across the pond to Kensington Palace. But if you can't make it, the Today show is more than happy to give you a tour.

The palace is opening a new exhibit called "Diana: Her Fashion Story" that will display 26 of the late princess' most famous dresses and ensembles, and the Today show got a first look that was aired Wednesday morning. Anyone who followed Princess Diana's many public appearances will recognize some of the dresses, including the blue velvet gown she famously wore while dancing with John Travolta at the White House in 1985.