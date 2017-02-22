Blac Chyna Has Lost 40 Pounds Since Giving Birth to Dream Kardashian 3 Months Ago

Blac Chyna is making serious strides toward her goal weight.
A little more than three months since giving birth to daughter Dream Kardashian on Nov. 10, the reality star and mom of two stepped on the scale on Snapchat to reveal she has shed 40 pounds since her final pre-baby weight at 192 pounds. Today, the star weighs in at 154 pounds with her sights set on a goal weight of 130 pounds by the summer.
While she still wants to lose 24 pounds, Chyna is feeling comfortable in her current skin. "I feel confident," she told E! News during her first public appearance since the birth in early January. "I've been trying to get my body back and focusing on the baby. She's healthy. I'm healthy. That's just my main focus."
Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic
While speaking to E! News, the star attributed her weight loss to hikes, "slowing down" her pregnancy cravings and her own secret "remedies."
"It's super hard," Chyna added. "I had actually had a C-section, so with breastfeeding and drinking water and my teas and my other little remedies...it's been working out for me really good."
Chyna wasn't skittish about gaining weight throughout her second pregnancy. Four months into the process, she told fans she wanted to gain 100 pounds before giving birth.
"I'm going to tear it up and then I'm going to snap back," she said on Snapchat in June 2016. Meanwhile, her on-and-off beau Rob Kardashian had the same idea in mind just weeks before welcoming their first child together.
"Oh yeah we snapping back," he wrote on Instagram with a photo split of himself looking trim with Chyna in a bikini. "Baby will be here in 4 weeks and I'm done with carrying this pregnancy weight me and my baby gonna be righttttttt ,,, MOTIVATION TIME we almost there Chy."
No matter the number on the scale, the proud parents now have a precious little addition to their lives.
"I wanted a boy so bad and now that I got my girl I am so Thankful and Happy for her and wouldn't want it any other way," Rob wrote on Instagram. "She is the best and I love her so much and I thank God every day for her."