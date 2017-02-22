Blac Chyna Has Lost 40 Pounds Since Giving Birth to Dream Kardashian 3 Months Ago

Blac Chyna is making serious strides toward her goal weight.

A little more than three months since giving birth to daughter Dream Kardashian on Nov. 10, the reality star and mom of two stepped on the scale on Snapchat to reveal she has shed 40 pounds since her final pre-baby weight at 192 pounds. Today, the star weighs in at 154 pounds with her sights set on a goal weight of 130 pounds by the summer.

While she still wants to lose 24 pounds, Chyna is feeling comfortable in her current skin. "I feel confident," she told E! News during her first public appearance since the birth in early January. "I've been trying to get my body back and focusing on the baby. She's healthy. I'm healthy. That's just my main focus."