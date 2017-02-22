Kate Middleton Recycles a 5-Year-Old Coat to Play Pool With Kids

She may be the Duchess of Cambridge, but she's also the queen of fashionable recycling.

On her most recent occasion of outfit repeating, Kate Middleton arrived in Torfaen in Wales for a visit to MIST, a program that provides mental health services to children in the surrounding area who have faced adversity and trauma. MIST is a part of Action for Children, of which Middleton serves as a royal patron.

Donning a 5-year-old burgundy double-breasted coat and coordinating skirt by French brand Paule Ka, the mother of two got into the childish spirit of the day by grabbing a pool cue and joining a game with a handful of youngsters. However, her 15-year-old teammate later joked to reporters that Middleton's skills were less than par. "She was dreadful," he quipped. Talk about a tough critic!