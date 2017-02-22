Seth Meyers' Oscar Bait Movie Spoof Is Missing Just One Thing

Is it too late to add an tenth Best Picture nominee at the 2017 Oscars?

On Late Night Tuesday, Seth Meyers parodied the films typically nominated for Academy Awards. Directed by Mike Karnell, the movie spoof also starred Jenny Hagel and Amber Ruffin.

Meyers, of course, was the film's leading man. The nearly six-minute trailer began with a voiceover as "clips" were shown: "This winter, see a film that's not afraid to pander to your emotions, a film that is shamelessly timed for award season: Oscar Bait. Critics are calling Oscar Bait 'a triumph' (Vanity Fair), 'daring' (The Hollywood Reporter), and The Los Angeles Times says, 'Oscar Bait is the most blatant attempt to win an Oscar since The King's Speech.' Oscar Bait checks off all the boxes: racial tension, latent homosexuality and a man staring at trains."