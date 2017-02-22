2017 Costume Designers Guild Awards: Complete List of Winners

The stars got dressed up for the 2017 Costume Designers Guild Awards.

Troian Bellisario, Matt Bomer, James Corden, Jane Fonda, Mamie Gummer, Kathryn Hahn, Amy Landecker, Rhea Perlman, Lily Tomlin, Octavia Spencer and Jess Weixler attended the event Tuesday. This Is Us' Mandy Moore hosted the 19th annual ceremony, which celebrates excellence in film, television and short-form costume design, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Several winners were announced in advance of Tuesday's ceremony:

• Lily Collins received the LACOSTE Spotlight Award.

• Lois DeArmond received the Distinguished Service Award.

• Jeffrey Kurland received the Career Achievement Award.

• Meryl Streep received the Distinguished Collaborator Award.

• Ret Turner was posthumously inducted into the Guild's Hall of Fame.

Here is the complete list of winners: