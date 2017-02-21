Jamie Foxx Target of Racial Slur While Dining Inside Croatia Restaurant

GAMR/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Police in Croatia are set to file misdemeanor charges against two people who allegedly used a racial slur to insult Jamie Foxx.
On Sunday night, officers received information about a disruption at a restaurant in Dubrovnik.
According to police, a criminal investigation established that two men "in a particularly rude and insolent manner insulted the guests and staff catering facility."
While the press release from police does not name Jamie by name as the victim, the actor reportedly spoke out about the situation on Instagram stories.
"I came to the table and they assaulted us!" Jamie reportedly said in one post that has since been deleted.
The Oscar winner was in Dubvronik, Croatia filming for an upcoming movie titled Robin Hood. Jamie Dornan and Taron Egerton are also expected to star in the project that isn't expected to be released until spring 2018.
This isn't the first memorable meal Jamie has experienced in 2017.
Back in January, the actor made headlines after reports surfaced that he was involved in a physical altercation while dining at West Hollywood hotspot Catch LA. Ultimately, Jamie had some fun with the headlines when he took to Instagram and addressed what happened.
""F--k. The word is out, man. I know y'all heard about this s--t and saw some videos. I just want to address what happened on Saturday from my perspective," he shared in a post that has also been deleted. "All I was trying to do was keep my eye on things."
He continued while joking, "I'm just f--king with y'all, man. Everybody's good. 2017, we don't want no violence. We don't want to get hurt and we don't want nobody hurt. But if you want to see my whoop some ass, you know what you can do..."
Can't a man just eat in peace?