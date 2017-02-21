Jamie Foxx Target of Racial Slur While Dining Inside Croatia Restaurant

Police in Croatia are set to file misdemeanor charges against two people who allegedly used a racial slur to insult Jamie Foxx.

On Sunday night, officers received information about a disruption at a restaurant in Dubrovnik.

According to police, a criminal investigation established that two men "in a particularly rude and insolent manner insulted the guests and staff catering facility."

While the press release from police does not name Jamie by name as the victim, the actor reportedly spoke out about the situation on Instagram stories.

"I came to the table and they assaulted us!" Jamie reportedly said in one post that has since been deleted.