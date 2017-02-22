Brit Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

The 2017 Brit Awards are officially on and popping!
The ceremony, often times lovingly referred to as the British Grammys, are already off to a star-powered start filled with the biggest names in the music industry.
Bruno Mars, Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran are just some of the names that will be taking center stage this evening to showcase their newest tunes on television—but that's not all!
Little Mix and Rihanna took the lead alongside producer Skepta for the most nominations this year with three each, while Drake and the late David Bowie follow closely behind with two nominations each.
Now if RiRi and Drizzy win an award, will they make a second, steamy appearance on stage just like their "Work" performance last year? One can only hope.
Dermot O'Leary and Emma Willis will be co-hosting the evening's festivities after it was revealed that Michael Bublé was pulling out from the gig in the wake of his son's cancer diagnosis.
Following the news, BBC Music Director Bob Shennan released the following supportive statement:
"We send Michael and his family our very best wishes." And that's a sentiment we can all get behind.
So, without further ado, let's take a look at the winners at the 2017 Brit Awards:
Critics' Choice Award
Anne-Marie
Dua Lipa
WINNER: Rag'n'Bone Man
British Female Solo Artist
Ellie Goulding
Emeli Sandé
Anohni
Lianne La Havas
Nao
British Male Solo Artist
David Bowie
Craig David
Kano
Michael Kiwanuka
Skepta
British Artist Video
Adele, "Send My Love (To Your New Lover)"
Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna, "This Is What You Came For"
Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paula & Anne-Marie, "Rockabye"
Coldplay, "Hymn for the Weekend"
James Arthur, "Say You Won't Let Go"
Jonas Blue feat. Dakota, "Fast Car"
Little Mix feat. Sean Paul, "Hair"
One Direction, "History"
Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson, "Girls Like"
Zayn, "Pillowtalk"
British Breakthrough Act
Anne-Marie
Blossoms
Rag'N'Bone Man
Skepta
Stormzy
International Group
A Tribe Called Quest
Drake & Future
Kings of Leon
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
Twenty One Pilots
Mastercard British Album of the Year
The 1975, i like it when you sleep, because you are so beautiful but so unaware of it
David Bowie, Blackstar
Kano, Made in the Manor
Michael Kiwanuka, Love & Hate
Skepta, Konnichiwa
British Single
Alan Walker, "Faded"
Calum Scott, "Dancing On My Own"
Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna, "This Is What You Came For"
Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paula & Anne-Marie, "Rockabye"
Coldplay, "Hymn for the Weekend"
James Arthur, "Say You Won't Let Go"
Jonas Blue feat. Dakota, "Fast Car"
Little Mix, "Shout Out to My Ex"
Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson, "Girls Like"
Zayn, "Pillowtalk"
British Group
The 1975
Bastille
Little Mix
Radiohead
Biffy Clyro
International Female Solo Artist
Beyoncé
Christine and the Queens
Rihanna
Sia
Solange
International Male Solo Artist
Drake
The Weeknd
Bon Iver
Bruno Mars
Leonard Cohen
Brits Icon Award
WINNER: Robbie Williams