Biggest Oscar Moments of All Time: Jennifer Lawrence Trips Onstage (and Into Our Hearts) While Accepting Best Actress Award

Even the best fall down sometimes.

But if you're Jennifer Lawrence, a stumble on live television during one of the biggest events of the year (cough cough the Oscars) can actually boost your star power. Who could forget when the inherently lovable and ultra-talented actress descended the 2013 Academy Awards stage to accept the Best Actress honor for Silver Linings Playbook, and nearly fell flat on her face?

It's impossible not to! Sure, J. Law had just made history as the second-youngest Best Actress recipient in Oscar history. Yes, she looked breathtakingly stunning in her Dior Haute Couture ball gown. But. That. Fall. Though.

Jennifer made light of the snafu in stride, joking in her acceptance speech, "You guys are just standing up because you feel bad that I fell. That's really embarrassing."