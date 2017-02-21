Inside Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb's 9-Year Friendship That Rivals Any Sisterhood

From Funday Mondays to Tryday Fridays, there's a bond on morning TV millions of viewers can't get enough of. If you haven't already guessed, it's the chemistry between Today's Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb.
While the faces behind NBC's morning show call themselves a family, the bond between the fourth hour's co-hosts is much more than a work friendship. Some may like to call it a true sisterhood.
On Tuesday's broadcast, it was on full display when Hoda confirmed she had adopted a baby girl named Haley Joy Kotb. While many of her co-hosts were in complete shock, Kathie Lee confessed that she knew before anyone else.
"How hard it has been to keep this secret," Kathie Lee shared with the gang while trying to hold back tears. "I have the biggest mouth in the world and I've said zilch."
Her happiness for Hoda only continued in the 10 a.m. hour when the two were able to chat once again.
"I knew everybody would explode with joy the way they have…You know why Hoda? Because you're beloved," Kathie Lee shared through tears. "Everybody loves you. You have so much to give other people and we're so happy to see something so wonderful happen for you because you deserve it."
It's just one of the many, many moments viewers have watched firsthand ever since the pair got together in April of 2008.
While they may bring the laughs with their Spanky Tuesday traditions and disagreements over iHoda music playlists, both parties admit there was an immediate spark that couldn't be scripted.
Charles Sykes/Bravo
"I just loved her," Kathie Lee once shared when reminiscing on the first day they met. "I knew that day that even if we never worked together, she'd be my friend for the rest of my life."
Hoda added, "I feel so lucky to know that I get to walk in and be true. You get to go in and really enjoy yourself."
In addition to the fun moments they share on the small screen, the pair has been known to experience Matinee Wednesdays where they see a Broadway show. Hoda has been a frequent guest at Kathie Lee's Connecticut home on extended weekends. And whether Hoda is launching a new book or Kathie Lee is holding a signing for her "stuff," the other is more than happy to attend and support.
Giphy
Perhaps the true signs of sisterhood come in tough times. When Kathie Lee returned to work after the death of her husband Frank Gifford, the talk-show host was quick to give credit to her friend for being there from the beginning.
"My children have been extraordinary. They have been a blessing to me," Kathie Lee shared on live TV. "You Hoda have been an amazing blessing…We felt your prayers and are so grateful."
As Hoda begins another chapter of her life as mom, the best-selling author knows she has a lot of support from fans and her longtime boyfriend Joel Schiffman. From morning to night, she will also have Kathie Lee.
"I confide in her, she confides in me. It's what a friendship is," Hoda once shared. "I know Kathie Lee has a golden heart and she has my back."
