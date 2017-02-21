Jimmy Kimmel Is ''Going to Do Anything'' to Keep Matt Damon Away From the 2017 Oscars Stage

Image Group LA/ABC via Getty Images
If Jimmy Kimmel has anything to do with it, Matt Damon won't be raining on his parade at the 2017 Oscars.
Days before the late-night talk show host is set to host the highly-anticipated capstone to award season, Kimmel caught up with The Hollywood Reporter about his ongoing, made-for-TV feud with the actor. When asked what he'd do if Damon's co-produced drama Manchester By the Sea wins for best picture, Kimmel said it's a possibility he refuses to consider.
"I'm going to do everything I can to make sure that he doesn't win or doesn't know that he won. My goal is to keep him offstage," he shared. LOL!
In a recent interview with E! News' Marc Malkin, Damon also shared he's not looking forward to possibly sharing the stage with his "rival." So much so, that viewers at home might not even see one of Matt's infamous pranks.
"I don't think I need to do anything to make his performance worse," he admitted. "He's gonna be really terrible no matter what."
When asked if he had any message for Kimmel on his hosting skills, Damon joked, "No, [Jimmy] knows I hate him, and there's also a restraining order at the moment, so we're not allowed to directly address each other.
As for what movie lovers can expect from Sunday's 89th Annual Academy Awards, Kimmel teased a few of his surprised with THR. For starters, Jimmy shared "there will definitely be" a pre-taped segment that might involve a song and dance number. He's also planning to revive his 2016 Emmys bit in which Kimmel and the kids from Stranger Things passed out PB&J sandwiches to the stars.
Kimmel dished, "I'm going to give the audience food in some way again because they have to have it. It's a miserable three-and-a-half hours if they don't."