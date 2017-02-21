Are Anthony Bourdain and Asia Argento Dating? Here Are the Photos Raising Eyebrows

It seems the burgeoning pair have a love of food in common as Argento was featured prominently throughout the Season 8 finale episode of Bourdain's Parts Unknown in December shot in Rome.

"Thank you @anthonybourdain for showing the world the real eternal city," she wrote to him on Instagram at the time of the filming.

"The episode would not have been possible—or be anything like it is without the truly magnificent Asia Argento," Bourdain wrote in a post on CNN that month.

Perhaps sparks flew behind the scenes as the two attended a boxing match together on screen, later returned to Asia's house to enjoy classic Roman dishes with her and her family and enjoyed a meal together at one of Asia's favorite local restaurants. She is a single mother to 8-year-old son Nicola and 15-year-old daughter Anna.