How Beyoncé and Jay Z's Pregnancy News Has Impacted Their Marriage: They're in the ''Best Place''

Beyoncé and Jay Zs pregnancy news has not only taken Hollywood by storm in the best way possible, it's also rocked their marriage in the most positive way, too!

A source exclusively tells E! News that the twins have already catapulted the famous couple's relationship to a whole new level.

"Jay and Beyoncé are in the best place in their marriage," the insider dished. "They have allotted more time for themselves as a couple over this past year, and that has helped them build together."