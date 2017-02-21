Tori Spelling's Husband Dean McDermott Allegedly Continues to Neglect Spousal Support Payments

In January 2016, American Express sued the expectant mother for failure to pay a $37,981.97 balance. A month earlier, she was slapped with another lawsuit by the company for failing to pay $87,594.55on one of her American Express platinum credit cards.

"It's no mystery why I have money problems. I grew up rich beyond anyone's wildest dreams. I never knew anything else," she wrote in her 2013 memoir, Spelling It Like It Is. "Even when I try to embrace a simpler lifestyle, I can't seem to let go of my expensive tastes. Even when my tastes aren't fancy, they're still costly. I moved houses to simplify my life, but lost almost a million dollars along the way."

McDermott's camp has not responded to E!'s request for comment.

—Reporting by Beth Sobol