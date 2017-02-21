Tori Spelling's Husband Dean McDermott Allegedly Continues to Neglect Spousal Support Payments

Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Chevrolet Volt
Tori Spelling
's husband has come under fire for thousands in unpaid spousal support to his ex-wife.
In new court papers obtained by E! News, Dean McDermott
's ex-wife of 13 years, Mary Jo Eustace
, filed an affidavit on Jan. 25 claiming the 50-year-old has not paid eight installments of spousal support since July 1, 2016, amounting to $6,000 plus interest as well as attorney fees. The two share 18-year-old son, Jack McDermott
.
"[McDermott] is working and lives in a 2 million dollar rental. Order was entered mid-September. He stopped paying in November—also for 2 years prior he did not pay and I renegotiated in good faith moving forward," Eustace recalled in the affidavit. "He owes me moving forward from February 1, 2017 100,800 in monthlies until July 1, 2020."
Meanwhile, a recent baby shower hosted by Spelling's mother Candy Spelling in honor of her daughter's upcoming fifth child with McDermott sparked renewed concern for Eustace over his failure to pay.
"He owes money and then he's getting a $40,000 shower for his new baby while neglecting his responsibilities to his oldest child and ex-wife? That's what's upsetting her," a source close to Eustace told E! News.
According to a second source, Jack was living with Tori and Dean for over two years and they were supporting him. However, the first source told E! the teenager now lives with Eustace and does not speak to Tori or Dean. McDermott is expected to appear in court on March 7.
Meanwhile, the couple has been plagued with money troubles in recent months, including a lawsuit filed in
December 2016 from City National Bank claiming the celebrity couple owes $188,803 after failing to fulfill payments on a loan stemming from four years ago.
In January 2016, American Express sued the expectant mother for failure to pay a $37,981.97 balance. A month earlier, she was slapped with another lawsuit by the company for failing to pay $87,594.55on one of her American Express platinum credit cards.
"It's no mystery why I have money problems. I grew up rich beyond anyone's wildest dreams. I never knew anything else," she wrote in her 2013 memoir, Spelling It Like It Is. "Even when I try to embrace a simpler lifestyle, I can't seem to let go of my expensive tastes. Even when my tastes aren't fancy, they're still costly. I moved houses to simplify my life, but lost almost a million dollars along the way."
—Reporting by Beth Sobol