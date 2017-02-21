Cate Blanchett Puts on a Fierce Lip Sync Performance During a Drag Show at the Legendary Stonewall Inn

Ian Carlos Instagram
Cate Blanchett stopped by one of New York City's historic gay bars on Monday night to give a performance the audience will never forget.
Attending Jason Hayes' Broadway Review benefit drag show at the legendary Stonewall Inn, the Oscar-winning actress got the crowd riled up when she stepped out from behind the curtains, wearing a sexy gold bra underneath a plunging black blazer with just a pair of gold underwear, stockings and heels. She performed a lip-synced version of "You Don't Own Me," doing a sexy, little dance at the same time.
A fan in the crowd named David caught the video and shared it to his Instagram account. "Here's Cate Blanchett lip syncing 'You Don't Own Me,'" he wrote. "2017 isn't *all* terrible."
The Stonewall Inn also shared a couple videos to their own Instagram account. At one point during the show, Blanchett joined Margeaux Powell as she sang her own, politically charged version of Adele's "Hello," wearing a pink, cat ear beanie.
Other than Powell, Blanchett teamed up with drag queens like Aurora Sexton (Miss Gay USofA), Candis Cox, Vancie Vega, Zola Powell, Brenda Dharling and more to benefit the Newtown Action Alliance in their efforts to end gun violence.
