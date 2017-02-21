Lindsay Lohan Says She Was "Racially Profiled" While Wearing Headscarf at the Airport

Kerem Kocalar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Lindsay Lohan is opening up about a recent travel experience.
The actress, 30, appeared on Good Morning Britain Tuesday and told the co-hosts she recently was "racially profiled" at London's Heathrow Airport because she was wearing a headscarf.
"When I was flying to New York recently I was wearing a headscarf and I got stopped at the airport and was racially profiled for the first time in my life," Lohan told co-hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid. "[The agent] opened my passport and saw Lindsay Lohan and started apologizing but said, 'Take off your headscarf.'"
The Mean Girls star said the entire experience left her "scared" and made her think, "how would another woman who doesn't feel comfortable taking off her headscarf feel?"
She added, "That was really interesting to me. I was kind of in shock…It was strange… I'm from New York, born and raised. I was a little intimidated."
Lohan was returning from a trip to Turkey where she met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The activist posted about her visit on Instagram, giving the president and his wife a heartfelt tribute thanking them for their kindness.
"What a dream it is for Mr. President Erdogan and The First Lady to invite me to their home. Their efforts in helping Syrian Refugees is truly inspiring ❤ #peace starts now @a_boynukalin @hilalkaplanogut @rterdogan please for peace @therealdonaldtrump Alaikum Salam #cleanslate2017 #theworldisbiggerthan5," she captioned the picture.
The Freaky Friday star also said she wore a headscarf in Turkey out of "personal respect."