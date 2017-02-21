New Parents Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Will Face Off on Dancing With the Stars

Chmerkovskiy returned to the show with season 23, his first season since winning with Meryl Davis in season 18. The last time they were together on the same season, Chmerkovskiy won the competition, so he's not too worried about going up against the mother of his child again.

"I just want to be healthy," Murgatroyd said about getting her body back in shape post-baby, noting it's going to take some time to get it back to where she was before. "I think it's going to be OK. I'm going to take it slowly. Hopefully I have an awesome partner to go through this with," she said.