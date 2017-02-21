Katy Perry's "Chained to the Rhythm" Music Video Shows the Flawed Nature of the American Dream

The American Dream isn't perfect in Katy Perry's "Chained to the Rhythm" music video.

The pop star released the music video for her latest single Tuesday morning, giving fans a more in depth look at Oblivia, the theme park in which the video takes place. Perry makes her way through the "perfect" theme park, but clearly not everything is as wonderful as it seems. Roller coasters are missing large pieces of track, little houses that dangle from strings spin too fast and people run to the point of exhaustion on hamster wheels.

But that doesn't stop people, who are all walking in the same step, from waiting in massive lines for the hamster wheel. The message? They're all on the same road to nowhere, which serves as one of many messages in Perry's video.