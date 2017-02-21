Today's Hoda Kotb Adopts a Baby Girl Named Haley Joy

Hoda Kotb, Baby, Adoption, Haley Joy

Courtesy of Hoda Kotb

Hoda Kotb has breaking news—she is a mom!

The Today co-anchor announced Tuesday that she adopted a baby girl named Haley Joy Kotb

"She's a Valentine's baby," the proud new parent said while phoning into the show. "She is the love of my life."

"How hard it has been to keep this secret," her on-screen partner, Kathie Lee Gifford said. "I have the biggest mouth in the world and I've said zilch."

However, if fans have been paying close attention to the journalist's Instagram account, Kotb has been giving everyone a few subtle signs of her secret news by posting inspirational mantras like, "May the new few months of your life be a period of magnificent transformations."

Kotb, who has been dating financier Joel Schiffman for several years, celebrated the happy news by taking to—you guessed it!—Instagram to commemorate the newest member of her family. "And then my soul saw you and it kind of went, 'Oh there you are. I've been looking for you,'" a photo she posted read. 

Meanwhile, her colleagues were elated to hear the surprise news. 

"This little girl Haley is the luckiest girl in the world," Matt Lauer said. 

"You were made to be a mom," Gifford added. 

Congratulations to the new mama!

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

