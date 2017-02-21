Josh Gad Enlists Chris Pratt, J.J. Abrams and More to Get Star Wars: The Last Jedi Spoilers From Daisy Ridley

Be strong, Daisy Ridley.

The actress has become a target for Star Wars spoilers since joining the cast of The Last Jedi, especially for her Murder on the Orient Express co-star Josh Gad.

While he claimed he wasn't going to hound her anymore for insider secrets on the upcoming eighth episode, it was all a ruse. Instead, the actor brought Ridley to his house where many more fans were waiting for their chance to bother the star.

"I have no more questions. They do," Gad said behind the camera as he panned to a room filled with the likes of Chris Pratt, Penélope Cruz, Bryce Dallas Howard and Leslie Odom Jr.