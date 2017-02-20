The Bachelor Meets the Parents & Gets One Heck of a Surprise Visitor

Ah, fair President's Day.

It's a perfect Monday both for celebrating what is traditionally the most respected position in our country and for watching the Bachelor meet the parents of all four of his girlfriends within the span of two televised hours. Since it's a holiday, we're not in the office, and thus not able to GIF Corinne's truly incredible shopping spree. However, to make up for it, we had a viewing party with some alcohol. Happy President's Corinne Day indeed!

First, Nick truly shocked the women once again by giving them all hometown roses after he sent home Kristina. We don't know why they're still shocked when he shows up with roses since that is the point of the show, but whatever, Vanessa! It's nice that he's so easily able to surprise you.

And of course, Nick got all "this is a two way street" and asked Raven if she wanted a rose again, since she already had one. She did! Wow!