Frances Bean Cobain Pens Touching Message to Kurt Cobain on What Would Have Been His 50th Birthday

Frances Bean Cobain is paying tribute to her late father Kurt Cobain on what would have marked his 50th birthday.

The 24-year-old took to Instagram to remember the Nirvana frontman—who tragically committed suicide in his Seattle home in 1994, at the age of 27—by penning a touching message directly to him.

"Today would have been your 50th birthday," the post read. "You are loved and you are missed. Thank you for giving me the GIFT of life."

She signed the note, "Forever your daughter, Frances Bean Cobain," and added the caption, "February 20th 2017. Happy Birthday."