Lindsay Lohan Isn't Giving Up on Being Part of Mean Girls 2

Lindsay Lohan is totally trying to make Mean Girls 2 happen.
It's hard to believe that it's been nearly 13 years since moviegoers were first introduced to Regina George, Cady Herron and more unforgettable characters.
But as the film keeps its loyal following while gaining new fans, Lindsay is still hopeful that this story isn't over just yet.
"I went to SNL the other day and I was like harassing Lorne Michaels, I'm like we have to do," Lindsay shared Monday morning on The View. "I'll write the treatment—If Tina Fey's too busy."
When co-host Sara Haines expressed her support in a sequel, Lindsay couldn't help but agree.
"Yes, they should. They're smart with timing. It will come when the time is right," she explained. "It's a great movie. It's a cult film."
For Lindsay, the timing couldn't be any better. While The Parent Trap star experienced some highs and lows in the spotlight, the actress is focused on her new project titled Nerd. At the same time, she's learned a few lessons that keep her healthy and happy in the spotlight.
"I love spirituality and that really drives me. Meditation—transcendental meditation—that really clears my mind," she shared on ABC's daytime talk show. "Just being able to switch off. And I made a mind map when I turned 30. It was what I wanted in the next ten years spirituality, what feeds me, what keeps me humble here, who do I want to help, how can I stay continuously doing those things?"
"I want to make my own movies. I don't want to have to answer to anyone," she continued. "Just focus, stay focus and really surround yourself with a good people."
Perhaps that good group of people can be a few new and old cast members that Lindsay has worked with in the past.
"I know Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels and all of Paramount [Pictures] are very busy. But I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them until we do it," Lindsay previously shared with CNN. "I would love to have Jamie Lee Curtis and Jimmy Fallon in the movie."