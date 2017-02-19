Leave Chris Crocker Alone—He Refused to Watch Britney Ever After

Leave the guy who told you to "leave Britney alone" alone.

Chris Crocker, who became a viral sensation 10 years ago after he posted a video in which he tearfully defended Britney Spears following her botched comeback performance at the 2007 MTV VMAs, refused to watch Lifetime's Britney Ever After movie, which premiered Saturday.

Some fans had asked him about his thoughts on the biopic, which was not produced with the singer's cooperation.

"Not to be mean, but way too many asking my opinion on Britney Ever After, " he tweeted Saturday. "I am not watching anything not Brit approved. Sorry."

 

"@ChrisCrocker Are you sad you weren't featured in #BritneyEverAfter? You deserved to be," one person wrote.

"I declined the use of my 'Leave Britney Alone' video being in it," he replied.

Britney Ever After depicted an over-dramatized, sensational version of Britney's career, her breakup with Justin Timberlake, her marriages and other personal turmoil, which came to a climax with a 2007 meltdown and hospitalization.

As the film aired, many fans echoed Chris' famous statement online.

After his video went viral, Chris became the subject of numerous jokes and memes. It also made him an Internet celebrity.

He maintains his sense of humor about it and remains a dedicated Britney fan.

"I love @britneyspears always," he tweeted last December.

