Madonna's New Twin Girls Sing "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star" and Are Just the Cutest

Madonna's new daughters are certainly getting into the groove at mom's house!
The 58-year-old superstar had said earlier this month she had adopted 4-year-old twins Esther and Stella from Malawi, birthplace of her son and daughter David Banda and Mercy James, who are both 11 and who the singer had adopted in 2006 and 2009.
On Friday evening, a video of Esther and Stella singing "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star" was posted on Madonna's Instagram page.
"A little night Music........." the singer wrote.
A court in Malawi had granted Madonna permission to adopt the twin girls, whose mother died in childbirth. Their father appeared in court during the proceedings.
The judge said the singer could provide a loving home for the girls in a "luxurious, spacious and comfortable abode in an affluent neighborhood" in the U.S. and that despite her age, which is above the normal "ranges of parenting," she is in good health.
The judge also said her charity work led to the decision to allow her to adopt. Madonna heads the Raising Malawi charity.
Esther and Stella also join sister Lourdes Leon, Madonna's 20-year-old daughter with former flame Carlos Leon, Rocco Ritchie, her 16-year-old son with ex-husband Guy Ritchie.