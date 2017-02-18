Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum Hit the Beach During PDA-Filled Hawaiian Vacation

FameFlynet/AKM-GSI
FameFlynet/AKM-GSI
Hey there, lovebirds!
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum enjoyed an afternoon in the sun on Friday, spending some well-deserved alone time on a vacation in Hawaii. First on their itinerary? The beach, of course! The Magic Mike: XXL star and his longtime ladylove flaunted a little PDA (and their impeccable figures) as they splashed in the ocean and chased each other through the sand.
Jenna's rock-solid abs couldn't be missed as she rocked a bright red string bikini with cutouts and delicate gold chain wrapped around her tummy. In photographs obtained by E! News, Channing—who kept it casual in black swim trunks—ran after his Step Up co-star with the biggest smile on his face.
As if these two couldn't get any cuter...
Jenna shared multiple photos from their weekend getaway on Instagram. In one snapshot, the 36-year-old actress looks out across the ocean in the same swimsuit while posing on a towel. She previously sported a floral bandeau-style bikini with layered gold necklaces and oversized sunnies, which also made a stunning appearance on her Instagram page.
The duo, who share 3-year-old daughter Everly Tatum together, appear to have celebrated Valentine's Day in paradise. During the lovey-dovey holiday, Jenna shared a photo of a romantic sunset that she captioned, "Wake at dawn with a winged heart, and give thanks for another day of loving. Hope everyone feels some love today on Valentines"
In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Jenna shed light on the first time she realized Channing was the one for her.
"It was two nights of being weird. We hadn't even kissed," she remembered. "And then he went out partying with a bunch of dancers. His room was right above mine, and he came down drunk with a sombrero on, banging on my door."
She continued, "He was like,'I couldn't stop thinking about you. Let's do this. I just want to be with you.' From that point forward, we were together."
And the rest, as they say, is history! Never change, you two.