Britney Ever After Viewers' Reactions: The Internet Just Can't Even While Watching the Britney Spears Lifetime Movie

As Britney Ever After aired on Lifetime, some people laughed, some laughed even harder and some reiterated that famous line from Chris Crocker's 10-year-old viral video.

Many just...couldn't even.

The film depicted key moments in Britney Spears' turbulent life and career, including some of her most shocking. The film premiered on Lifetime Saturday and stars Natasha Bennett as the iconic pop star, as well as Nathan Keyes as her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake and Clayton Chitty portrays her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Check out some of the reactions to Britney Ever After: