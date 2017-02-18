Beyoncé Spotted ''Glowing'' as She Enjoys Family Time in New Orleans With Jay Z, Blue Ivy and Solange Knowles

Bruce/Javiles/4CRNS/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
When Queen Bey comes into town, the city nearly shuts down.
E! News has learned Beyoncé is currently in New Orleans, and spent her Saturday afternoon catching up on family time with Jay Z, daughter Blue Ivy Carter, sister Solange Knowles and her son, Daniel Julez Smith. The famous family enjoyed lunch at Big Easy hotspot Willa Jean, a Southern comfort food restaurant well-admired by the mama-to-be and her crew.
A source tells E! News the Knowles-Carters seemed like a "very happy family" and Bey looked "happy and in a good mood." They indulged in New Orleans delicacies like fried chicken and biscuits among other items before heading out.
According to photos shared to fan sites, the "Formation" songstress covered her baby bump in an oversized red, white and blue varsity sweater, cutoff denim short-shorts and circular sunnies. And no surprise here, our insider shares Bey was "glowing" during the outing.
An onlooker also reveals Bey and Jay Z appeared to be meeting up with friends, and fellow restaurant patrons respected their privacy, though Solange did pose for a few photos with fans.
It's unclear if they are scheduled to make any appearances across NBA All-Star Weekend, which is currently taking place in New Orleans, but what better opportunity to head down south for a sports-centric getaway?!
Just yesterday, the 35-year-old megastar, who is pregnant with twins, made a rare public appearance at Barneys New York In Beverly Hills. She walked through several floors, looking at designer gowns, purses, jewelry and shoes. Bey ultimately purchased a $1,225 pair of red Isabel Marart Laith leather knee-high boots, a pair of Ulla Johnson shoes and Nike sneakers, a source told E! News exclusively.
"Beyoncé tried on several dresses but began not to feel well and was tired," the source said.
"She seemed very nice and was very casual," the insider added about the singer's visit. "She had several bodyguards around her and everyone in the store was chatting about her being there."
After all, it's Bey's world and we're just living in it.
—Additional reporting by Bobby Caruso