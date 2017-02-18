Angelina Jolie Brings Her and Brad Pitt's Kids to Her First Public Appearance Since Divorce Filing

AP Photo/Heng Sinith
Angelina Jolie is back in the spotlight after a turbulent few months.
The 41-year-old Oscar winner has kept away from the public eye since she filed for divorce from Brad Pitt on September. The two are currently engaged in a custody battle over their six children.
Jolie made her first official public post-split appearance Saturday at a free screening of her new film First They Killed My Father at the Terrace of the Elephant in the ancient Angkor Wat temple complex in Siem Reap, Cambodia and brought along all the kids—Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8. The actress had adopted Maddox at an orphanage about 100 miles away in 2002.
Jolie, Zahara and Vivienne all donned different black maxi dresses, while Maddox, Pax, Shiloh and Knox wore black, gray and tan suits.
The actress was all smiles at the event. She also met the Cambodian King, Norodom Sihamoni, at his royal residence in Siem Reap.
Jolie directed and co-wrote the screenplay for First They Killed My Father, which is based author and activist Loung Ung's horrific experiences serving as a child soldier in Cambodia in 1975 during Khmer Rouge's reign of terror and genocide. The movie is set for release on Netflix later this year.
Pitt had made his first celebrity appearance since his and Jolie's split about two months after she filed divorce papers. He attended a screening of the now Oscar-nominated film Moonlight, which he co-produced, and was later spotted at an event for his new movie Allied.
Jolie had also recently returned to another love since her and Pitt's split; Activism. Earlier this month, the actress published an Op-Ed in the New York Times, urging the United States government to continue helping foreign refugees.