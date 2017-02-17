Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Don't Let Traffic Get in the Way of Date Night for a Fabulous Cause

The stars came out for Tom Hanks and Rita Wilsonlast night.
The couple co-chaired An Unforgettable Evening gala, benefiting the Women's Cancer Research Fund, in Beverly Hills—making it more than your average date night for the actors.
"Every day's a blessing, every day's a date night," Wilson, standing with her husband of nearly 29 years, told E! News on the red carpet at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. "We're healthy, we're happy."
"I find the date begins when you finally get on the other side of the 405," added Hanks, throwing in a joke about the notorious L.A. traffic. (He also called E! "the Bible of show business," so please excuse our blush.)
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for WCRF
Chris Martin and Jason Deruloboth performed in front of a crowd of guests that included Elizabeth Hurley, Victoria Justice, Tom Arnold, Lisa Kudrow, Martin Short, Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher, and Erin Andrews and fiancé Jarret Stoll. Martin sang "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" and Justice made sure to capture the surprise George Michael tribute on Snapchat.
Tig Notaro, who like Wilson is a breast cancer survivor, served as host of the evening's festivities.
"You have to support [research] because we still don't have a cure and women are getting diagnosed more than they ever have," Wilson told E! News. "With early detection and treatment, we can stop it in its tracks."
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WCRF
An Unforgettable Evening, the organization's charity gala, was sponsored by Saks Fifth Avenue, which has donated around $40 million to cancer research and treatment organizations nationwide, making it easier to look good while doing good.
Wilson showed off the Tom Ford dress she was wearing in honor of the designer himself, the recipient of the year's Courage Award for his work in raising cancer awareness.
"Let's see that fashion cam one more time!" Hanks joked.
The two-time Oscar winner was in great spirits Thursday (traffic must not have been too bad), at one point grabbing an empty wine glass and making the rounds of the celeb-packed tables asking for cash donations for the cause.
—Additional reporting by Alessandra Mortellaro