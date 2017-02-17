Who's Dying in the Vampire Diaries Series Finale?

Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to...well, speculate about whose funeral we'll be attending before The Vampire Diaries signs off for good.
With just a few weeks to go before we have to say goodbye to Mystic Falls, it's been revealed that the CW show's impending series finale will include at least one fatal farewell for one of the beloved characters. And per EW's report, the goodbye is a big one. "We wanted to go big, emotionally, with the action, and with the spectacular of it," showrunner Julie Plec, who directed and co-wrote the episode alongside co-creator Kevin Williamson told the magazine. "We were absolutely feeling epic."
So, who's biting the dust? Let's consider the options.
The Obvious Choice: Bonnie
When Nina Dobrev left the show at the end of the sixth season, she was written out by having Elena's life tied to Bonnie's (Kat Graham) in such a way that as long as the latter was alive, the former would remain asleep. With Kai (Chris Wood) back from Hell and out for blood, could he claim Bonnie's life as a part of his mission to stay among the living? We know Elena's alive and at the funeral in the finale, so this seems like the easiest explanation for why she's suddenly awake. And Bonnie did just lose Enzo (Michael Malarkey)—maybe she's ready to give up the fight.
The Hero Choice: Stefan
In just the last few weeks, Stefan (Paul Wesley) has undergone the transition from vampire back to lowly human. In an effort to make up for all his past misdeeds, could he step up in a moment of need and sacrifice himself in order for Elena and her true love, his brother Damon (Ian Somerhalder), to get to spend eternity together? We could see it.
The Tragic Choice: Damon
Imagine the show finding a way to wake Elena up while also keeping Bonnie alive. Why would they go to such great lengths? So she could say goodbye to her true love, of course. But would the show want to go out on such a bummer note? We're not convinced.
The Human Choice: Matt
For eight seasons, the only main character on TVD to remain human was poor Matt Donovan (Zach Roerig). Sure he died and was resurrected once before, but still, always a human. Having dedicated his life to protecting the other humans of Mystic Falls—however many are even left—could he go down in one final blaze of glory to keep the town safe from the Devil himself?
Who do you think will die in the finale? Share your theories in the comments below!
The Vampire Diaries airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on the CW.