Everything We Know About George Clooney and Amal Clooney's Twins

Without saying a word, George Clooney and Amal Clooney shocked and delighted fans worldwide with their most exciting news yet—they are going to become parents in 2017.

And even better—they are expecting twins!

Here is everything we know so far about their upcoming arrivals:

Amal Is Due to Give Birth in June: News about her pregnancy and month that she is set to welcome her and George's twins was confirmed on The Talk earlier this month, following rumors.