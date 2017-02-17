Who Wore It Better: Celebrity Moms in the '90s or Their Daughters Today

Style just might be genetic.

After a week of head-turning street style, runway shows and A-list parties, it's hard to ignore the epic parent-offspring relationships gracing the fashion and entertainment scene. Jada Pinkett-Smith and Willow Smith, Lisa Bonet and Zoë Kravitz, Robin Wright and Dylan Penn —talk about good genes! Not only do these daughters physically look like their mothers, but their fashion choices remind us a lot of their mamas' from "back in the day."

It makes sense. A mom's closet is every daughter's first introduction to fashion. It's like having your very own vintage store in your home...even if the "owner" isn't always excited about your presence. Remember that awkward argument you had with your mom when you wore her [insert clothing or jewelry item here] without asking?