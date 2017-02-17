5 Days, 5 Ways: Blake Lively Is All Mixed Up—Literally

Let's just say this week's fashion isn't for the light of style.

A (faux) fur jacket, printed pant, shoulder-less top, platform Chelsea boots and a mermaid skirt all made an appearance this week—and we're not mad about it. Celebs made bold choices (read: took major risks) in the wardrobe department and it absolutely paid off.

Just look at the '70s-esque flower power statement Olivia Palermo 's making in that navy coat. It's a blast from the past served to us in a modern way, thanks to the outfit's cropped denim counterpart. Get dressed today like you normally would, then find the most colorful (or just loud-patterned) outerwear you own and throw it over top. Instantly, you've refreshed an otherwise boring look and it took little to no effort to do.