Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's "Relationship Is Very Fluid," Source Says

Breaking up is hard to do—just ask Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck.

It's been nearly two years since the Daredevil co-stars jointly announced they were separating after 10 years of marriage. And on Friday, multiple reports claimed Garner is finally ready to file for divorce. But is she really? "Their relationship is very fluid and nothing has really changed," a source says of the actors. "They have been working at their relationship for the past few years."

In fact, E! News has exclusively learned that to rebuild their relationship and to improve their communication in general, the actors have taken multiple trips alone together in the last year.