TV's Top Couple 2017: Round 3 Begins—Vote in the Sweet Sixteen!

Ready to spread your wings? It's your chance to shine! Discovering...so much more to life...as you vote in the sweet 16.

Yes, those were (sort of) the lyrics to Hilary Duff's "Sweet Sixteen," and yes, this is round three of TV's Top Couple 2017, in which sixteen couples try to knock each other out in order to make it to the elite 8.

Who will continue on? Who will perish? That's all up to you, and all the voting you're going to do over the weekend.