This Is Us' Chrissy Metz Talks Real-Life Weight Loss Journey and Her New Boyfriend

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz, who battled body image problems for years, says it was "convenient" to book a role for a character who is made to lose weight.

On This Is Us, Metz's character, Kate nixes the idea of elective gastric bypass surgery and opts to join a weight loss camp instead. The actress had said last fall that when she got the part, she was told her character slims down. In January, she denied rumors she had gotten gastric bypass surgery.

"I think it's a coincidence that I booked—well, maybe not a coincidence—that I booked a role that's so similar to who I am and when that was obviously posed to me as, maybe this character's going to be on a weight loss journey, I was like, 'Oh! That's convenient. Okay! I could do that too,'" Metz, 36, said on The Wendy Williams Show Friday.