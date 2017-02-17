Why Selena Gomez Is Still the Reigning Queen of Instagram

Selena Gomez, Coca Cola

Coca Cola; Selena Gomez/Instagram

Beyoncé may have surpassed Selena Gomez with the most likes on one photo, but the "It Ain't Me" singer still holds the title as Queen of Instagram.

That's right, SelGo is still the most-followed person on the social media platform, and, just when you thought she couldn't exceed that goal, she informed us that she hit 110 million followers.

She shared the news by posting a photo from one of her concerts, looking out toward a massive group of fans. "Thank you fam for 110. I promise I will continue to cherish my platform and speaking truth," she captioned the pic. "But more importantly, each and every one of you have changed my life. I'm very grateful."

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Despite having taken a little break from social media to focus on herself and her recovery in a rehabilitation center, Gomez maintained her fans and followers and even reigned as the most liked photo—up until Bey's pregnancy announcement earlier this month.

She still has more followers than her bestie Taylor Swift (who has 97.6 million), Ariana Grande (96.9 million), Beyoncé (94.9 million) and Kim Kardashian (92.6 million).

But reigning over Instagram is just one of the many reasons SelGo is having the comeback year of her life.

Not only is she releasing new music (check out her new song with Kygo here) and signing onto new partnerships (with brands like Coach), she's also found new romance with The Weeknd and a new love interest in herself and her own well-being—the most important thing of all.

Needless to say, we can't wait to see where she goes from her!

