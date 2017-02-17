Peta Murgatroyd Talks Post-Baby Belly as She and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Debut Newborn Son on Television

ABC/Good Morning America
Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy is ready for his close up.
A little over a month after his birth, Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd's first child has officially made his television debut on Good Morning America.
The ballroom couple shared their son with the world Friday morning with a sit-down interview as they talked everything from their son's future career to the couple's upcoming wedding. First things first—who does the baby look like?
"I was hoping that he'd look like me and have her personality, so I'm just worried a little bit now because he looks like her," Maksim quipped to ABC's Paula Faris.
Jokes aside, the star pair were hesitant to put their son in the spotlight immediately. "It's nerve-racking because I specifically wanted to keep him very private from the beginning because we just want to keep him for ourselves," Peta explained. Still, with a high-profile life like theirs, it would be virtually impossible to keep the newborn entirely hidden.
"There's going to come a time where he's going to be with us walking hand-in-hand down the street and everyone's going to be able to see him," she said. "There's so many moments and opportunities that are gonna come up very soon where you just, you can't hide him any longer."
While little Shai still has a while to go before he takes his first steps down the street, the proud first-time parents are already thinking about their son's future career. If he's not interested in the dance floor, the couple will be more than pleased.
"I hope never, Maksim said about any potential ballroom aspirations. "I'm thinking a billion dollar contract [in the NBA]."
As the stars adjusted to parenthood, Peta also had to get acclimated with her post-pregnancy body. "I left the hospital literally looking five months pregnant and at first I was like, 'Oh, wow,' like I was a little disappointed," she admitted. "I just realized that this—I just did the most beautiful thing that a woman can produce and do in life and I need to just suck it up, move on and, you know, not worry about the little things."
Instead, the 30-year-old New Zealand native has plenty more to focus on now, including her son and her upcoming nuptials.
"It's going to be three days with 300 people, so it's a lot," she dished. Plus, they're trying to figure out how to get the most important guest—their son—down the aisle on their special day.
"It's not about me anymore. It is all about Shai," she declared. "I'm okay with it."