Kate Hudson "Can't Imagine" Ever Using a Dating App

When she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday, the 37-year-old Deepwater Horizon actress explained why she's uneasy about the idea of using technology to find a partner. "I don't know if you're single," Ellen DeGeneres told her, "but would you try those dating apps?"
Hudson—whose famous exes include Matthew Bellamy, Dax Shepard, Owen Wilson, Chris Robinson and Alex Rodriguez—said she "can't imagine" ever using one. "What's crazy is that there's a lot of celebrity types on these dating apps, which kind of makes you go, 'Oh, maybe. No,'" she said. "So, what? You look at a guy, he's hot, and then you see his profile and you're like, 'Maybe I'll text him or maybe we'll match?' Then you start texting and it just goes away?"
The worst part, Hudson told DeGeneres, is that every so often, "all your girlfriends go to lunch and then it's like, 'What happened to that guy you met on Raya or Bumble and whatever else?'"
"I just think: Why don't you just meet a guy in Starbucks? Why don't you just go up to someone, and why doesn't a guy have the guts to come up and say, 'Hey, I'm so-and-so. How about we hang out?'" asked Hudson, who was on the show to promote Fabletics. "Maybe I'm old school."
Either way, Hudson added, "I'm all right."
Might she ever reconsider?
"Maybe if I'm older and I'm single still. I don't know. It's weird!" she said. Laughing at herself, Hudson joked, "Cut to watching television in your room, wondering why you don't have a date."
So, what kind of man is Hudson looking to meet?
As Hudson told Howard Stern last year, "I want funny. Funny makes me happy. But I [also] just want someone really hot! I just want, like, a hot guy right now. Not quite for life. You know!" Though she's dated a few other men in recent years, Hudson rarely (if ever) talks about them. "The reason I don't talk about anything like that is because I have kids," she explained. "People ask that question as if, 'Oh yeah, it's really healthy to publicly talk about who I am or am not dating when I've got a tween.' [Ryder Robinson] can read, and he can hear. I'm not going to indulge in that kind of thing until there's someone in my life who I am introducing to my kids."
Your information may be shared with other NBCUniversal businesses and used to better tailor our services and advertising to you. For more details about how we use your information, see our Privacy Policy. If you are located outside of the U.S., your information may be transferred to, processed and used in the U.S.