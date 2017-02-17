How Viola Davis Really Feels About Being the Odds on Favorite to Win an Oscar

But Davis—who lost the Best Supporting Actress award for Doubt in 2008 and the Best Actress award for The Help in 2011 —doesn't want to buy into her own hype. "I've been the odds on favorite to win before and did not. It's devastating; it makes it worse," she admitted. "You're sitting there and you're like, 'OK, I'm the odds-on favorite.' And then your name is not called."

To further illustrate her point, the How to Get Away With Murder actress said, "It's like falling from a 100-story building...If you know you're losing, it's like falling from a one-story building."

Davis is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category at the 2017 Oscars alongside Moonlight's Naomie Harris, Lion's Nicole Kidman, Hidden Figures' Octavia Spencer and Manchester by the Sea's Michelle Williams, and the winner will be announced live on Feb. 26.