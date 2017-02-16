Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Shares New Details About the Engagement Ring That Left Her "Speechless"

Some romantic gestures can leave a woman speechless.

For Jenelle Evans, it happened days before Valentine's Day during a proposal she may never forget.

Close to one week after getting engaged to David Eason, the Teen Mom star is opening up about the surprise moment and the ring that left her at a loss for words.

"The ring is a pear shape diamond with a halo of tiny diamonds surrounding the center stone," Jenelle shared with E! News exclusively. "David did an excellent job and I absolutely adore everything about it."

She continued, "The engagement was definitely one for the books! His idea was so original and he left me speechless."