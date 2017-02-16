Marc Anthony's Father Felipe Muñiz Debuts as a Solo Artist

Facebook
Clearly, it's a big week for the Muñiz men.
Today, E! News confirmed Marc Anthony's romance with 21-year-old model Mariana Downing, and yesterday Anthony's father Felipe Muñiz debuted as a singer.
In August, the 48-year-old singer brought his dad on stage to sing with him at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The father-son duo sang "El Último Beso" for the crowd.
Don Felipe's big debut happened on Univision's Despierta América.
Anthony posted a bit of the performance and captioned it with, "Congrats to my dad, @donfelipemuniz, on his solo debut in @despiertamerica. So proud of you. Love you, dad!"
When the superstar went on Sábado Gigante in 1997, he told Don Francisco that he started singing at the age of five with the help of his father.
"My dad would always sing around the house, so music was always around," Marc said.
In 2015, the superstar sat for an interview with Meredith Vieira on The Meredith Vieira Show and explained how his dad was brutally honest with him while growing up.
"My dad told me early on, he said, ‘Son, we're both ugly,'" the 47-year-old singer said. "I swear to God, he says it to this day. And he goes, ‘You work on your personality. It builds character.'"