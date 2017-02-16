Will Matt Damon Prank Jimmy Kimmel at 2017 Oscars?

Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel's longstanding "feud" never fails to put a smile on our faces, and the granddaddy of all award shows seems like the ideal place for the ultimate Kimmel-Damon prank.

Damon will be attending the 2017 Academy Awards next Sunday as producer of Oscar darling Manchester by the Sea, and Kimmel will be hosting the ceremony. We're doing some basic Hollywood math here: Jimmy Kimmel + Matt Damon + high-stakes live TV? There has got to be some kind of roasting in store.

So what can we expect on Oscars Sunday? Not much, apparently.

Damon told E! News' Marc Malkin at Wednesday's premiere of The Great Wall that he has such low expectations for Kimmel's performance as host that he isn't even planning any way to prank him.