Southern Charm Season 4's Trailer Is Finally Here and It's Bats--t Crazy, Y'all!

Welcome back to Charleston, y'all. Southern Charm's fourth season finally has a premiere date, as E! News can reveal the Bravo hit will return on Monday, April 3, for another season of mint juleps, theme parties and good ol' fashioned Southern drama.
Oh, and we also have your exclusive first look at said drama in the season four trailer, and may we suggest grabbing a fan before pressing play because s--t is going down in Charleston...and getting darker than ever before.
But before we get to the sweet tea, let's just get this out of the way: Despite initially saying she was leaving the show, Kathryn Dennis is in fact back. That's the good news.
The bad news? Thomas Ravenel is once again making accusations about her drug use, as the two still seem to be engaged in a bitter custody battle over their two children. "She knows she'll fail," he says, and we later see Kathryn crying over not being able to be there for her daughter, Kensington.
While Kathryn is focused on rebuilding her old friendships this season, Thomas is focusing on finding a romantic one. "I want to be with a woman who feels privileged to be with me," he says...and it seems like that woman could be Landon Clements, who someone calls his "soulmate." But, of course, are things ever really done when it comes to Thomas and Kathryn? There is an awfully intimate hug between them in the trailer.
Fans all also see a new cast member join the mix this season, as Shep's protege (LOL) Austen will set out to prove he's his own person by possibly dating one of his mentor's love interests leading to a tumultuous new love triangle. But it looks like Shep may have more to worry about, as a visit to his doctor sends him spiraling, which we get a preview of in the trailer, and we're just as concerned as his BFF Cameran Eubanks, TBH. (So. Many. Beer. Cans.)
Speaking of Cam, it looks like she may have finally decided she's ready to have children with her husband...who still refuses to appear on the show.
As for Craig, he's going to find himself the outcast of the group as the years of half-truths have finally caught up with him, and he's fighting with everyone, especially girlfriend Naomi, over whether or not he actually wants to be a lawyer, and Shep, as their rivalry seems to have heated up even more.
"I'm not at Shep because he's a drunk asshole," Craig says at—where else?—a formal event, with Shep promptly losing it. "You mess with the bull, you get the f--king horns, son!"
Oh, and if that's not enough for you? Someone passing out, with everyone frantically calling 911.
Southern Charm returns for its fourth season on Monday, April 3 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
