Southern Charm Season 4's Trailer Is Finally Here and It's Bats--t Crazy, Y'all!

The bad news? Thomas Ravenel is once again making accusations about her drug use, as the two still seem to be engaged in a bitter custody battle over their two children. "She knows she'll fail," he says, and we later see Kathryn crying over not being able to be there for her daughter, Kensington.

While Kathryn is focused on rebuilding her old friendships this season, Thomas is focusing on finding a romantic one. "I want to be with a woman who feels privileged to be with me," he says...and it seems like that woman could be Landon Clements, who someone calls his "soulmate." But, of course, are things ever really done when it comes to Thomas and Kathryn? There is an awfully intimate hug between them in the trailer.

Fans all also see a new cast member join the mix this season, as Shep's protege (LOL) Austen will set out to prove he's his own person by possibly dating one of his mentor's love interests leading to a tumultuous new love triangle. But it looks like Shep may have more to worry about, as a visit to his doctor sends him spiraling, which we get a preview of in the trailer, and we're just as concerned as his BFF Cameran Eubanks, TBH. (So. Many. Beer. Cans.)