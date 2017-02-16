Regis Philbin Actually Did Appear on LIVE! After His Departure and Even Reunited With Kelly Ripa

Regis Philbin recently said he was never asked to return to LIVE! following his departure, but he did in fact make a cameo on the series' 2015 Halloween special.

He reunited with his first co-host, Kathie Lee Gifford, for a sketch in which they played younger versions of themselves. Regis also reunited backstage with his second former co-host Kelly Ripa, the main host of the show, now called LIVE! With Kelly.

"I knew you wouldn't be able to stay away," she said, after they exchanged a hug and kiss. "I knew it! You missed us!"