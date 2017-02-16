Why Britney Ever After's Natasha Bennett Thinks Britney Spears Will Be Pleased With the Lifetime Original Movie

Britney Spears may not have had anything to do with the creation of Britney Ever After, the Lifetime original movie all about her storied career as one of pop music's most iconic performers, but the actress playing her is sure hopeful that she'll at least check the final product out when it premieres this weekend.

"I've stalked her a lot," star Natasha Bassett told E! News when we visited the Vancouver-based set of the film. "We haven't had any contact, but I hear she's a fan of Lifetime movies, so I hope she'll watch the movie."