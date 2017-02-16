Riverdale's Most Awkward Love Triangle Yet? Watch Archie's Dad Ask Out Archie's Girlfriend

Dads can be so embarrassing, you know? Like when they bring out your baby pictures in front of your date, or show off a video of you dancing to the Barney theme song, or ask the teacher with whom your secretly having an illegal affair out to dinner.
Archie (KJ Apa) would probably much prefer one or both of the first two options in this exclusive clip from tonight's episode of Riverdale, in which Fred (Luke Perry) practically begs Ms. Grundy (Sarah Habel) to join him and his son for dinner.
"I was thinking that, you know, if you're going to be alone tonight, we could take you out to dinner," Fred says as Archie tries desperately, and understandably, to pull him away. "After everything you've done for my son...you know, with his music, it's the least I could do. I insist."
Ohhhh Fred.
The CW
Of course, we all know that Archie and Ms. Grundy have been engaging in some very illegal activities ever since she found him and his abs sweating by the side of the road over the summer. Their affair has been causing all kinds of problems, from hindering Archie's ability to help with the Jason Blossom murder investigation to ruining his friendship with Jughead (Cole Sprouse).
Fred also possibly having a thing for Ms. Grundy is exactly what Archie needs to make his already complicated life even more complicated. How is he supposed to handle this on top of football and music and his dad's construction company and Betty's love for him and being friends with Jughead again and all that upkeep those abs surely require?
Archie doesn't deserve this. And neither does Fred, honestly. They're both a little too good for that predatory music teacher, but we'll just have to wait to find out if they figure that out, too.
Riverdale airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on the CW.