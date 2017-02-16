Life's a Beach: How Hilary Duff Makes Vacation a Full-Time Job

MiamiPIXX/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Going on vacation has never looked so easy.
We're only two months into 2017, and Hilary Duff already has taken a few vacations. The Younger actress flew to Costa Rica with boyfriend Matthew Koma for a getaway Vaentine's Day trip, and from the photos, obtained exclusively by E! News, it's clear the 29-year-old star loves a good trip to the beach.
In each picture Duff wears an ear-to-ear grin on her face, and who can blame her? Is there anything better than a relaxing trip to a tropical country? Probably not, which is probably why this was singer-actress' second trip in one month to a beach locale.
At the beginning of February, Duff flew to Mexico to spend more time in a bikini—this time, a pink one. The vacation appeared to be a girls' trip, as the Lizzie McGuire alum was spotted laughing and lounging with her gal-pals. But too much sun in one sitting might be overwhelming, so the Duffster seems to enjoy breaking up her vacations with a little cold weather.
This past weekend she and her son Luca escaped sunny Los Angeles for a ski trip to Mammoth Mountain. The mother-son duo braved the cold and the snow for some good times on the slopes.
Does anyone vacation better than Duff? It doesn't look like it. But we can't blame her from always going on vacations. If we could, we would! Plus, with Younger filming wrapped for now, it's understandable that she'd want to rest up as much as possible before heading back to set (or even the recording studio).
Last year the "Sparks" songstress also went on a tropical getaway with now-ex-boyfriend Jason Walsh. Whether she's with a boyfriend, friends or family, Duff knows how to do vacation right.