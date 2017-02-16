Life's a Beach: How Hilary Duff Makes Vacation a Full-Time Job

Going on vacation has never looked so easy.

We're only two months into 2017, and Hilary Duff already has taken a few vacations. The Younger actress flew to Costa Rica with boyfriend Matthew Koma for a getaway Vaentine's Day trip, and from the photos, obtained exclusively by E! News, it's clear the 29-year-old star loves a good trip to the beach.

In each picture Duff wears an ear-to-ear grin on her face, and who can blame her? Is there anything better than a relaxing trip to a tropical country? Probably not, which is probably why this was singer-actress' second trip in one month to a beach locale.